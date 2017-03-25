Georgia's turkey hunting season underway

Just in time for Easter, Georgia's turkey hunting season kicked off on Saturday.

Hunters will have through May 15 — one of the longest seasons in the country — to harvest three gobblers allowed per hunter per season. Officials said they're expecting a strong season.

"Reproduction in 2016 was the best we have seen since 2011, so I am hopeful we can build on that recent success and expect 2017 to be a better hunting season," says Kevin Lowrey, Wildlife Resources Division wild turkey project coordinator.

All hunters must have valid licenses. Wildlife officials remind hunters who may venture onto private lands in pursuit of turkeys to get landowner permission beforehand.

Legal guns and archery equipment for turkey hunting are shotguns, any muzzleloading firearm, longbow, crossbow or compound bow.

Where to hunt turkeys?

According to the Georgia Department of Natural resources, there should be good hunting in the Ridge and Valley and Lower Coastal Plain due to good reproduction the last few years. The Piedmont and Upper Coastal Plain will have a fair year, but a bad hatch in 2015 may result in fewer 2-year-old birds.

Based on the good mast crop, and a mild winter, the Blue Ridge region should have a fair season, with expectations for better than last year.

What to know before you go

All turkey hunters, including those under 16 years of age, landowners, honorary, lifetime, and sportsman license holders, must obtain a free harvest record each season. Before moving a harvested turkey, hunters are required to immediately enter the date and county on the harvest record, and within 72 hours, must complete the reporting process through Georgia Game Check or go "paperless" and report through the Outdoors GA app (www.georgiawildlife.com/outdoors-ga-app). More information at www.georgiawildlife.com/HarvestRecordGeorgiaGameCheck.

Buy it online (www.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com), at a retail license vendor (list at www.georgiawildlife.com/licenses-permits-passes ) or buy it by phone at 1-800-366-2661.

According to the DNR, the bird population hovers around 300,000 statewide, but as recently as 1973, the wild turkey population was as low as 17,000.

"Hunters should know that each time they purchase a license or equipment used to turkey hunt, such as shotguns, ammunition and others, that they are part of this greater conservation effort for wildlife in Georgia," said Lowrey.

For more information on Georgia's turkey hunting season, click here.

