Rain moves in Saturday night; Sunday likely wet too

A 17-year-old girl who had been missing for more than a year is home with her family in Charlotte, North Carolina, after FBI agents found her at a home near Duluth.More >
Two people are dead and another is hospitalized following a shooting outside a home in Cherokee County late Sunday night.More >
A pain clinic owner, an office manager who was also the wife of the owner, and two doctors have been sentenced for illegally prescribing painkillers to known addicts and drug dealers at three pain clinics in metropolitan Atlanta.More >
The son of Keith Lockhart, a former Atlanta Braves player, is on life support after getting hit in the face with a baseball during a tournament game in South Carolina.More >
A Fayette County man died early Friday morning as a result of a stab wound in his home.More >
