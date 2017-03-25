Rain moves in Saturday night; Sunday likely wet too

Saturday night will be a wet one for the metro Atlanta area.

Rain will move in from the west after 10 p.m. tonight and showers will continue through Sunday morning.

Sunday begins with cloudy skies and scattered light showers. Throughout the day, the sun will burn off some of the clouds and it will be warm with highs in the mid- to upper-70s.

Still, isolated thundershowers are possible through the entire day.

