Man killed while helping accident victim honored by Atlanta Fire Dept.

The Atlanta Fire rescue department and family of Joshua Stukes honored him at a ceremony Saturday afternoon, March 25, 2017. (SOURCE: Facebook)

Atlanta officials spent Saturday afternoon remembering a man who was described as passionately dedicated to community service.

Joshua Stukes was honored by the city's fire rescue department during a ceremony awarding him with the status of Posthumous Honorary Chief Officer, the highest level of recognition for civilians or firefighters.

Stukes, who was 23 when he died, was "honored for his passionate dedication to community service." On March 24, 2016, Stukes was struck by a vehicle and killed as he tried to cross the interstate to help a person with whom he was involved in an accident, according to media reports.

Family members also announced the creation of the Joshua Stukes Foundation created to award scholarships and educate young people on health and emergency preparedness.

