Fire displaces more than 40 from Norcross-area apartment complex

Residents of an apartment building in Gwinnett County are getting help from the American Red Cross after a fire burned about 10 units in a complex.

Gwinnett County fire department said they believe the blaze, which burned the Las Palmas apartments along Seasons Parkway in unincorporated Norcross, started accidentally Saturday afternoon. Everyone got out safely, but complex managers and the Red Cross will have to assist 43 people who were displaced.

The fire department said the blaze appears accidental and may have been sparked by an electrical source. A neighbor reportedly told the tenants of the unit where the fire started that they saw the flames.

The residents tried to put it out themselves with buckets of water, but were unsuccessful.

At one point, the flames got so bad at one point that they broke through the roof of the building. An occupant in a wheelchair had to be assisted in the evacuation.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.