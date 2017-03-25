Boy who missed dream Golden State game in Atlanta gets VIP make-good

Isaiah Simpson is in considerably better spirits than the last time we saw him, as he awaits a Golden State Warriors game. Earlier, he and his family were turned away at a game in Atlanta. (SOURCE: WGCL)

A 6-year-old Snellville boy who missed a basketball game after a mix-up with his tickets is getting the make-good of a lifetime.

Photos shared with CBS46 showed Isaiah Simpson galavanting around the Oakland area as he awaited a Golden State Warriors game. CBS46 viewers and the Golden State Warriors paid for the boy to take a trip to see his idol, Steph Curry, and the Warriors in action.

We spoke to Alex, Isaiah's mother, earlier in March when she, along with her two sons, arrived at Phillips Arena for a game and their $600 tickets didn't work. After Isaiah started out the school year struggling, she'd promised to take him to a game when Golden State visited Atlanta — if he could improve his grades.

“We got there early so we could try and get an autograph,” Alex recounted. However Alex, Isaiah, and his baby brother Trey couldn’t even get in the door. “The lady told us that our tickets weren’t scanning."

“It was a big sacrifice to take him to this game I just wanted him to be happy,” the heartbroken mother added.

Alex says she was issued a full refund and a $100 credit but only after CBS46 started looking into this story.

StubHub said the night of our initial story, "This was a rare occurrence in which we were happy to fix... I’m not sure there is much of a story here."

The next day, they contended Alex was offered a full refund and credit the night of the game after declining replacement tickets in a different section.

