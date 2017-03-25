Family holds vigil for veteran, father who went missing 3 years ago

The family Cobb County veteran who went missing three years ago held a vigil in his honor Saturday evening.

Chase Massner, who was 26 when he went missing in Kennesaw, hasn't been seen since he was seen in March 2014 at a fast food restaurant near the convenience store at which he worked.

Massner spent four years in the Army and served one year in Iraq. Massner's wife, Amanda, said her husband suffered from bipolar disorder and told friends he planned to go to the woods to be by himself. The couple has two young daughters.

"We've had some hard times with his mental stability and we've been working through that, but he's never disappeared. He's never dropped off," his wife said.

When he disappeared, his story gained national media attention, but police said they weren't actively searching for him because they had no reason to suspect foul play.

Six months later, police said the disappearance was a suspicious missing person's case and began to investigate. A friend of Massner came forward with a different story of his disappearance, prompting the investigation.

