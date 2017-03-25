Family holds vigil for veteran, father who went missing 3 years ago

One person was killed during a collision in Cobb County, Sunday afternoon.More >
One person was killed during a collision in Cobb County, Sunday afternoon.More >
A Marietta Police detective that served on the force for 22 years has passed away, just two weeks after retiring from the department.More >
A Marietta Police detective that served on the force for 22 years has passed away, just two weeks after retiring from the department.More >
Cobb County colleges and universities are preparing for a new way of life, teaching students who may be armed.More >
Cobb County colleges and universities are preparing for a new way of life, teaching students who may be armed.More >
A Mableton man was sentenced to 20 years, 10 years in custody, for firing at his stepdaughter with a handgun. convicted by a jury of aggravated assault-family violence and reckless conduct.More >
A Mableton man was sentenced to 20 years, 10 years in custody, for firing at his stepdaughter with a handgun. convicted by a jury of aggravated assault-family violence and reckless conduct.More >
A Mableton man will spend the next decade in prison after being convicted of firing a gun at his step daughter when she called 911 to report a domestic situation at their home in March of 2016.More >
A Mableton man will spend the next decade in prison after being convicted of firing a gun at his step daughter when she called 911 to report a domestic situation at their home in March of 2016.More >
A pain clinic owner, an office manager who was also the wife of the owner, and two doctors have been sentenced for illegally prescribing painkillers to known addicts and drug dealers at three pain clinics in metropolitan Atlanta.More >
A pain clinic owner, an office manager who was also the wife of the owner, and two doctors have been sentenced for illegally prescribing painkillers to known addicts and drug dealers at three pain clinics in metropolitan Atlanta.More >
Two young girls are hospitalized after they were struck by stray bullets during a sleepover at a home in Coweta County Sunday.More >
Two young girls are hospitalized after they were struck by stray bullets during a sleepover at a home in Coweta County Sunday.More >
A man accused of slaughtering goats in his neighborhood and processing the meat for consumption says it was part of a religious holiday.More >
A man accused of slaughtering goats in his neighborhood and processing the meat for consumption says it was part of a religious holiday.More >
Tex McIver has been transferred to the North Fulton County jail in Alpharetta, where the district attorney said he is getting special treatment.More >
Tex McIver has been transferred to the North Fulton County jail in Alpharetta, where the district attorney said he is getting special treatment.More >
We profiled a Conyers man who put down $3,500 on a used truck, but when the financing fell though, he not only lost the truck, but his deposit.More >
We profiled a Conyers man who put down $3,500 on a used truck, but when the financing fell though, he not only lost the truck, but his deposit.More >