15 shot, one dead after shooting at Cincinnati nightclub

Police are now saying only one shooter was responsible for the deadly Cincinnati nightclub assault where 15 people were shot and one person was killed.

Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate says in a tweet there was only one reported shooter but police are still investigating. Police earlier had said "at least a couple of shooters" opened fire inside the Cameo club early Sunday.

TV station WLWT reports that the shooting was happened about 2 a.m. The victims were taken to four area hospitals.

Capt. Kim Williams says authorities are not sure what prompted the shooting. She says the crowd there is often very young on Saturday nights and they have had trouble in the past, but "this is the worst by far."

She says the scene was chaotic when the gunfire erupted. Police are interviewing witnesses and asking anyone with information to come forward. Authorities do not have any suspects at the moment.

Police say there is no indication the deadly shooting is terrorism-related.

WLWT reports that at least one of the wounded is in critical condition at a hospital.

