Police searching for carjacking suspect who allegedly targeted elderly man

Police are searching for a violent carjacking suspect who is believed to have targeted an elderly man in Douglas County.

Douglasville Police say Donta Everett Thomas waited in the back seat of the 83 year-old man's vehicle at a Publix location off Highway 5 or Bill Arp Road in Douglasville. Once the man got into his car, Thomas fought with him and allegedly threatened his life.

Investigators say Thomas stole the vehicle, which was later found abandoned.

The victim was left bruised and cut.

If you have any information regarding the case, you're urged to contact Douglasville Police.

