NB I-75 back open after vehicle fire shuts down highway for several hours

All northbound lanes on I-75 near SR 155 in Henry County are back open after a vehicle fire closed the roadway for several hours early Sunday morning.

GDOT reports that a car and a bus were involved but not many other details are known.

There are also reports of injuries sustained in the crash but the extent is also unknown at this time.

The roadway reopened around 9:30 a.m.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.