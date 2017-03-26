Campus guns, income tax proposals await action in final days

Legislation affecting college campuses, taxes and Georgia's fledgling medical marijuana program awaits action as lawmakers enter the session's final two days.

The Senate has yet to schedule a vote on a bill permitting concealed-carry permit holders to have handguns on public college campuses and a separate item banning state funding for private colleges that won't cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

Advocates who want to expand a state law letting some patients use oil derived from marijuana also hope to clear Thursday's adjournment deadline.

Lawmakers say they have a compromise, but it still needs final approval.

The rush to pass bills by the end of the session's 40th day can lead to dramatic last-minute changes. Tax proposals are a common target, usually to add a credit for a specific industry.

