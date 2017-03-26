Woodstock student surprised with bedroom makeover after cancer surgery

An Etowah High School student received the surprise of a lifetime after he returned home from the hospital following surgery to replace his jaw bone after a bout with cancer.

Atlanta non-profit group Sunshine on a Ranney Day provides renovations to family homes of children afflicted with special needs, getting them up-to-date and suitable for the particular disability.

The group surprised 16 year-old Matthew of Woodstock on Saturday with a special dream bedroom decked out in Los Angeles Lakers memorabilia, including a huge television, a framed Kobe Bryant jersey, a Lakers-themed quilt and a basketball goal as a headboard.

Matthew and his family were obviously moved by the gesture.

Watch the reveal in the video below

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.