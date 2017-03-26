Former Morrow HS student one of few active duty double amputee officers in U.S.

A former Morrow High School student is now on the job at the Suffolk County Police Department in New York and he is one of the only active duty double amputee police officers in the U.S.

Matias Ferreira, a veteran of the U.S. Marines and 2008 graduate of Morrow High School in Clayton County, was worn in to the department on Friday. He was also elected class president. He and 58 other officers were able to complete the 29 week training academy, passing an assortment of rigorous activities.

Ferreira lost both legs below the knees after stepping on an IED in Afghanistan in 2011.

Check out the swearing in ceremony for Ferreira and the other newly appointed officers

