Pilot killed in Cobb County plane crash on Friday identified

Police have released the name of the pilot killed after crashing his plane into a Cobb County neighborhood while en route to Charlie Brown Airport in Fulton County.

Robert George Westlake, 78, of Atlanta was killed after his Cessna Citation crashed into the yard of a home along Vistawood Lane in Marietta Friday night. Fire from the plane spread to the home, which was completely destroyed. Another home, next door, was also damaged in the fire.

No one on the ground was injured in the neighborhood and the home that was destroyed was empty at the time.

A spokesperson with the FAA says the plane went down about three miles northeast of Cobb County International Airport/McCollum Field. The plane was headed to Charlie Brown Airport after taking off in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The homeowners, back at home Saturday after the crash said they don't want the focus on them, but want people to think of the pilot who lost his life.

"We by the divine providence of God, we were at church service last night and not at the house but please pray for his family and his self," said homeowner Norm Keller. Norm is a deacon at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marietta. His wife Barbara said they were at church on a Friday because of Lent.

Meanwhile, investigators said they recovered the plane's flight data recorder, also known as the "black box". In addition, NTSB said they'll review the radar data from the plane.

