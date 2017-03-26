New additions and strong finish have hopes high for 2017 Braves

After beginning the season with the worst start in franchise history, the 2016 Atlanta Braves rebounded to finish the season respectably, giving the team high hopes heading into this year.

After the first 64 games, the Braves were 18-46, worse than the 1935 Boston Braves who started the season 18-42. That Braves team went on to finish 38-115 and lost 70 out of their last 88 games.

The 2016 Braves fired manager Fredi Gonzalez on March 17 after a 9-28 start. Current manager Brian Snitker took over from there and led the team to the second most wins in the NL East, finishing 59-65 in the last 124 games, including a 50-47 record after their horrendous start.

The 2017 installment of Braves baseball features a number of roster additions, including bolstering their starting rotation by adding two former Cy Young Award winners.

Bartolo Colon was signed as a free agent after spending the last three years in a New York Mets uniform. Colon won the 2005 Cy Young Award after a 21-8 season with a 3.48 ERA. He was 44-34 with the Mets with a tidy 3.90 ERA. He has been in the big leagues for 20 years and has played on eight teams.

Knuckleballer R.A. Dickey was also signed to eat up innings and mentor some of the youngsters in the rotation. Dickey won the Cy Young Award in 2012 with the New York Mets after a 20-6 campaign that featured a 2.73 ERA. He has pitched over 200 innings in five of the past six years but had a tough time adapting to the American League after signing a lucrative contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Other off-season additions include second baseman and Stone Mountain native Brandon Phillips, who spent the last 11 years in Cincinnati. Phillips is a .275 career hitter and will most likely crack the 200 home run milestone this year. He has 197 homers in 15 years of play. He also adds a solid glove to the infield with 5 Gold Gloves to his credit.

Another solid addition that has gone under the radar is catcher Kurt Suzuki, who will provide valuable rest for starter Tyler Flowers behind the plate. Suzuki can handle the bat and boasts a .258 career average and three seasons of 13 or more home runs. He made an All-Star team in 2014 as a member of the Minnesota Twins.

Slugger Matt Kemp also returns after being a mid-season addition from the San Diego Padres. Kemp hit 12 home runs in 56 games with the Braves, including several of the game winning or tying variety. Add that to an up-and-coming roster of young prospects and this could be a fun inaugural season at SunTrust Park.

Projected starting line-up:

CF- Ender Inciarte

LF- Matt Kemp

RF- Nick Markakis

1st Base- Freddie Freeman

2nd Base- Brandon Phillips

3rd Base- Adonis Garcia

SS- Dansby Swanson

C- Tyler Flowers

Starting rotation:

P- Julio Teheran

P- Bartolo Colon

P- Jamie Garcia

P- R.A. Dickey

P- Mike Foltynewicz

Bullpen:

Closer- Jim Johnson

P- Arodys Vizcaino

P- Ian Krol

P- Matt Wisler

P- Aaron Blair

P-Paco Ramirez

