One dead after bus crashes into stopped vehicle

Henry County Police are investigating after a bus struck a stopped vehicle along the side of the road burst into flames and left the driver of the vehicle dead.

None of the bus passengers nor the driver was seriously injured following the I-75 accident around 4 a.m. on Saturday. Javarius A. Exum, 22, of Milledgeville died inside his Dodge Charger, which was stopped in the road.

A 911 caller had told police dispatch that Exum's car was stopped in the right lane with its brake lights on, but no flashers just three minutes before the bus came. When the bus came, the car's lights were reportedly off.

The bus, which was registered in Tennessee, struck Exum's car, causing it to travel across all the northbound lanes before it stopped in the left-hand emergency lane.

A fire then broke out in the front of the bus, and the driver, who suffered cuts on his hand, evacuated everyone.

Firefighters put out the flames, and found Exum dead inside the vehicle.

