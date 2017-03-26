Democrat Ossoff continues unlikely lead in polls, pointing to runoff with Handel

A recent opinion poll of likely voters in Georgia's sixth district shows unlikely frontrunner Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel possibly headed to a runoff after Georgia's April 18 special election.

The poll, conducted by Opinion Savvy was released on Friday, and follows a group of polls that have shown similar outcomes in the race for Congressman Tom Price's seat.

Ossoff is a 30-year-old Democrat who worked as a congressional aide and a documentary filmmaker. Handel chaired the Fulton County Board of Commissioners and worked as the first elected Republican Secretary of State. Bob Gray, currently polling second among Republicans is a business executive who currently serves on the board of directors of an Alpharetta IT support company.

The three lead a crowded field of 18 candidates in the race for the traditionally Republican-dominated seat vacated by Tom Price before he was sworn in as Secretary of Health and Human Services for the President Donald Trump administration in February.

Ossoff says he believes he can win outright in an April 18 primary that has all candidates on the same ballot. Not long ago, his goal was to make a June 20 runoff.

This isn't the first poll to rank Ossoff so highly, another poll by a different group earlier in March put Ossoff at the top of the field.

The race between the two top Republicans has had Handel in front across several polls now, but Gray worked to close the gap between two polls conducted a few weeks apart.

The top five Republicans are set to face off in a debate Sunday night, at 6 p.m. in Marietta at Indian Hills Country Club in Marietta. View the full OpinionSavvy poll here.

