Democrat Ossoff continues unlikely lead in polls, pointing to runoff with Handel

A police officer is on administrative leave after he was seen punching a man on the ground during an arrest in Atlanta.More >
A police officer is on administrative leave after he was seen punching a man on the ground during an arrest in Atlanta.More >
A mock drug house has popped up in an unsuspecting area along the busy Howell Mill Road corridor in northwest Atlanta. Some fans of rap music love it, but some nearby business owners do not.More >
A mock drug house has popped up in an unsuspecting area along the busy Howell Mill Road corridor in northwest Atlanta. Some fans of rap music love it, but some nearby business owners do not.More >
The sharp-dressed man convicted of robbing six banks during a spree throughout Cobb and Fulton counties will spend the next 25 years behind bars after being sentenced on Monday.More >
The sharp-dressed man convicted of robbing six banks during a spree throughout Cobb and Fulton counties will spend the next 25 years behind bars after being sentenced on Monday.More >
One person is dead and another is injured following separate shootings on Martin Luther King Junior Drive in southwest Atlanta early Monday morning.More >
One person is dead and another is injured following separate shootings on Martin Luther King Junior Drive in southwest Atlanta early Monday morning.More >
CBS46 Investigative Reporter Sally Sears was the only TV reporter present as the candidates outlined their ideas.More >
CBS46 Investigative Reporter Sally Sears was the only TV reporter present as the candidates outlined their ideas.More >
The DeKalb County District Attorney's office says former commissioner Stanley Watson has been charged with theft by conversion after he allegedly used about $3,000 of county-issued money for personal use.More >
The DeKalb County District Attorney's office says former commissioner Stanley Watson has been charged with theft by conversion after he allegedly used about $3,000 of county-issued money for personal use.More >
CBS46 asked the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department what happened when a sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a dog. However, when we got a hold of exclusive cell phone video showing the incident, the stories didn’t seem to line up.More >
CBS46 asked the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department what happened when a sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a dog. However, when we got a hold of exclusive cell phone video showing the incident, the stories didn’t seem to line up.More >
A man accused of slaughtering goats in his neighborhood and processing the meat for consumption says it was part of a religious holiday.More >
A man accused of slaughtering goats in his neighborhood and processing the meat for consumption says it was part of a religious holiday.More >
One Dunwoody officer went above the call of duty during a traffic stop.More >
One Dunwoody officer went above the call of duty during a traffic stop.More >
The Environmental Protection Agency took action against DeKalb County this week for problems associated with a number of sanitary sewer spills.More >
The Environmental Protection Agency took action against DeKalb County this week for problems associated with a number of sanitary sewer spills.More >
The sharp-dressed man convicted of robbing six banks during a spree throughout Cobb and Fulton counties will spend the next 25 years behind bars after being sentenced on Monday.More >
The sharp-dressed man convicted of robbing six banks during a spree throughout Cobb and Fulton counties will spend the next 25 years behind bars after being sentenced on Monday.More >
One person was killed during a collision in Cobb County, Sunday afternoon.More >
One person was killed during a collision in Cobb County, Sunday afternoon.More >
A Marietta Police detective that served on the force for 22 years has passed away, just two weeks after retiring from the department.More >
A Marietta Police detective that served on the force for 22 years has passed away, just two weeks after retiring from the department.More >
Cobb County colleges and universities are preparing for a new way of life, teaching students who may be armed.More >
Cobb County colleges and universities are preparing for a new way of life, teaching students who may be armed.More >
A Mableton man was sentenced to 20 years, 10 years in custody, for firing at his stepdaughter with a handgun. convicted by a jury of aggravated assault-family violence and reckless conduct.More >
A Mableton man was sentenced to 20 years, 10 years in custody, for firing at his stepdaughter with a handgun. convicted by a jury of aggravated assault-family violence and reckless conduct.More >
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he is delaying a vote on a Senate health care bill while GOP leadership works toward getting enough votes.More >
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he is delaying a vote on a Senate health care bill while GOP leadership works toward getting enough votes.More >
The Senate health care bill would result in 22 million more uninsured Americans over the next decade compared to current law.More >
The Senate health care bill would result in 22 million more uninsured Americans over the next decade compared to current law.More >
CBS46 Investigative Reporter Sally Sears was the only TV reporter present as the candidates outlined their ideas.More >
CBS46 Investigative Reporter Sally Sears was the only TV reporter present as the candidates outlined their ideas.More >
Democrats are 0-4 trying to take U.S. House seats vacated by President Donald Trump's cabinet picks. Now party officials, strategists and candidates are trying to figure out why and how the party can turn it around for the 2018 midterm elections.More >
Democrats are 0-4 trying to take U.S. House seats vacated by President Donald Trump's cabinet picks. Now party officials, strategists and candidates are trying to figure out why and how the party can turn it around for the 2018 midterm elections.More >
ACT for America is holding "March Against Sharia" events in cities across the nation on Saturday, June 10.More >
ACT for America is holding "March Against Sharia" events in cities across the nation on Saturday, June 10.More >
A 12-year-old girl from Utah is now at the center of a nationwide religious debate after a recorded video of her coming out as gay to her congregation went viral.More >
A 12-year-old girl from Utah is now at the center of a nationwide religious debate after a recorded video of her coming out as gay to her congregation went viral.More >
Republican Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election Tuesday in Georgia, and she thanked President Donald Trump after she avoided an upset that would have rocked Washington ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.More >
Republican Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election Tuesday in Georgia, and she thanked President Donald Trump after she avoided an upset that would have rocked Washington ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.More >
Belgian media are reporting that explosion-like noises have been heard at a Brussels train station, prompting the evacuation of a main square.More >
Belgian media are reporting that explosion-like noises have been heard at a Brussels train station, prompting the evacuation of a main square.More >
Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp has informed CBS46 that DeKalb has obtained a judicial order to extend voting hours until 7:30 p.m., Tuesday evening at the Livsey Elementary and Embry Hills polling locations in Tucker.More >
Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp has informed CBS46 that DeKalb has obtained a judicial order to extend voting hours until 7:30 p.m., Tuesday evening at the Livsey Elementary and Embry Hills polling locations in Tucker.More >
Secretary of State Brian Kemp has encouraged all Georgians to participate in their local electoral races to ensure that everyone's voices are heard when making state policy decisions.More >
Secretary of State Brian Kemp has encouraged all Georgians to participate in their local electoral races to ensure that everyone's voices are heard when making state policy decisions.More >