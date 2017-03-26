6th district voters split on Trump, Obamacare replacement plan, poll says

Likely voters in Georgia's 6th congressional district expressed disapproval of a now-scrapped plan put for by Congressional Republicans that would have led to the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act.

The poll was released on Friday, March 24, the same day House Speaker Paul Ryan and President Donald Trump tried to expedite and ultimately pulled a vote on the American Health Care Act. Of the 460+ people polled, Just under 50 percent said they disapproved of the legislation. Some 46 percent said they approved.

An analysis by the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office analysis found that a 64-year-old could see his premium on the individual market climb by as much as 25% under the GOP plan. That's largely because insurers would be able to charge older enrollees more compared to what Obamacare allows.

Older folks with lower incomes would really feel the difference since the refundable tax credits provided under the GOP bill are not as generous for this group as Obamacare subsidies.

That was particularly of interest to the respondents in the OpinionSavvy poll, the majority of whom were 45 years old or older, with a quarter of them older of 65+. According to the poll, nearly half of the Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton County residents polled leaned Republican, with less than 20 percent leaning Democrat.

Those who responded were similarly split on their views of President Trump's job performance, with more than half of those polled approving of the job that Trump is doing in the White house so far. Still, 44.8 said the disapproved.

It remains to be seen how, or whether these opinions will play out in the upcoming race for Congressman Tom Price's seat, which he vacated to serve as Trump's Health and Human Services secretary.

Currently, polls, including this one, have a Democrat maintaining a wide lead over the leading Republican in the race, over the past several weeks.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.