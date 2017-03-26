Gainesville woman arrested after deadly hit-and-run

Georgia State Police Chief Joe Spillane found himself on the other side of the handcuffs after getting pulled over in Fayetteville. CBS46 spoke to him on the phone and he says dash cam video is proof that he passed all the physical tests.More >
The DeKalb County District Attorney's office says former commissioner Stanley Watson has been charged with theft by conversion after he allegedly used about $3,000 of county-issued money for personal use.More >
Police departments in Atlanta, Marietta and Sandy Springs are looking for a woman responsible for multiple bank robberies throughout the month of June 2017.More >
Canton Police are investigating a triple shooting overnight that left two adult males dead and a third fighting for his life.More >
Tex McIver has been transferred to the North Fulton County jail in Alpharetta, where the district attorney said he is getting special treatment.More >
A mock drug house has popped up in an unsuspecting area along the busy Howell Mill Road corridor in northwest Atlanta. Some fans of rap music love it, but some nearby business owners do not.More >
Police are warning those staying in area hotels to be on the lookout for a potentially dangerous substance left behind by others that can cause potentially life-threatening injuries.More >
A pain clinic owner, an office manager who was also the wife of the owner, and two doctors have been sentenced for illegally prescribing painkillers to known addicts and drug dealers at three pain clinics in metropolitan Atlanta.More >
A new feature on the popular social media site "Snapchat" that can pinpoint a users exact location has parents concerned about their children's safety.More >
Two young girls were taken to the hospital after they were struck by bullets during a sleepover at a home in Coweta County Sunday. One of the girls has since been released.More >
