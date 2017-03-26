Gainesville woman arrested after deadly hit-and-run

Georgia State Patrol officials said they arrested a 25-year-old they said struck and killed a woman along Gillsville Highway in Hall County.

Rachel Bond, 25, is in Hall County Jail and faces charges of first-degree vehicular homicide; leaving the scene of an accident; failure to report an accident with injury, death or damage and failure to maintain lane.

Bond, of Gainesville was arrested Sunday morning and her car, a 2010 Dodge Charger was seized.

Bond is accused of hitting and killing Brenda Turpin, 41, in a wreck that threw Turpin into a nearby ditch along Gillsville Highway near Snare Rd. in East Hall County; she died at the scene.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.