Dawson county deputies search for missing woman

The Dawson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman they said went missing around noon on Sunday.

Bronce J. Brown, 60, was last seen at her home in Dawson County around noon on Sunday, March 26, 2017.

The 5'1" white woman is described as 109 pounds with blue eyes and brownish-red hair.

Brown has various medications that if not taken could be life threatening.

Authorities did not release many more details in the disappearance, but included a photo of Brown.

