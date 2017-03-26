Deputies kill absconded bovine after wrangling attempts failed

A cow in Watkinsville sparked more than a little controversy as the sheriff's office made the difficult decision to shoot the animal they said to prevent harm to a driver or the cow herself. (SOURCE: Facebook)

Deputies in one north Georgia County are taking some flak from residents who believe their decision to kill a loose cow was bull.

The black cow, which was reported to dispatchers along Highway 441 had apparently escaped an area farm, and attempts to corral her throughout the day had failed, according to the Sheriff's office.

According to their Facebook page, the action they took to avoid having a vehicle strike the black bovine in the dark was a last resort.

"After some 24 hours of trying, repeatedly, to rope, corral or even tranquilize the black cow that has been seen by dozens of you along Hwy 53 and Hwy 441 we were forced to dispatch her late this evening," they said in a Facebook post. "We appreciate all those who used trailers, ropes, horses and worked all day to try to contain her. We had her fenced a few times and she kept breaking through them."

Since it was posted on Saturday just before 9 p.m. the post has garnered more than 600 reactions, 234 of them "Sad!" and 145 comments.

Among the hot takes in the comments below the post are people suggesting a $3 per plate cook out, or perhaps more seriously, donating the beef to a local shelter.

One comment shows a picture of a mangled truck, purported to have struck a cow itself. asking "everyone complaining about them putting the cow down this is what a vehicle looks like when hitting a cow. Now how would you like one of your loved ones hitting the cow?"

For the most part, the sentiment appears to be in support of the decision to put the cow down before she caused serious damage to herself or a vehicle, but others believe, left alone, she would have found her way home.

