Son arrested in shooting death of father, prominent Athens businessman

A man faces murder charges in the shooting death of his father in Oconee County.

David Blanton, 31, faces charges of murder after his father, Michael Blanton died from gunshot wounds sustained from his son at a home on Scarlet Oak Circle Thursday morning.

Michael Blanton, who was 62 years old, died two days after police said his son shot him multiple times.

Michael Blanton, who helped start Athens Church, is described in his obituary as a"pillar of the community" for his involvement in a number of philanthropies including Boys & Girls Clubs of Athens and the Salvation Army.

According to his obituary, Blanton founded Dalton Carpet Outlet in July 1978 and grew the business from one other part-time employee to 130 employees and four locations across north Georgia.

His son Curtis said of his father in the obituary, “My dad was the best man I have ever known. He has inspired and taught me and so many others so much. He was a coach, a mentor, a leader, a best friend, and truly a role model to us all. He touched more people than I ever knew.”

The family will receive visitors on at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at First Baptist Church of Athens followed by a funeral at 3 p.m. and a graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery. They'll host a reception and celebration of life after that at Athens Country Club from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

