Carjacking leads to shooting in SW Atlanta

A carjacking victim was shot in the stomach during the crime Sunday night, Atlanta Police said.

Police said the woman remained in stable condition at the hospital after the shooting took place just before 10 p.m. on Sunday night near Adams Park on Wilson Drive.

