Police searching for 3 women, 3 children in 3 different counties

Three women and three children have gone missing in three separate counties and police are asking for the community's help in locating them.

Fulton County

Atlanta Police said they're looking for a woman last seen by her sister at the end of February.

Shirley Ngum Ngang was last seen when she was transported to Grady Hospital during a layover while on a flight from Houston to Miami.

Police said the 35-year-old's luggage remains at Hartsfield-Jackson airport, so she could still be in the area. She was last seen at the hospital's main branch on Jesse Hill Jr. Dr. in Downtown Atlanta.

Police didn't immediately say why Ngang was hospitalized.

Ngang is described as a black woman with black hair and brown eyes with a last known address in Houston. Authorities said when she went missing, she was wearing glasses.

Rabun County

In Rabun County, police are searching for 28 year-old Brittany Stewart and her three children. The children range in age from seven months to seven years-old. Brittany and her children haven't been seen since Thursday, but investigators say she did contact family members.

The sheriff's office hasn't said why they believe the family is in danger.

Authorities believe she may be travling in a dark red 1999 Ford Explorer with the Georgia license tag "RCP0743".

Gwinnett County

In Gwinnett County, police are looking for 25 year-old Beatriz Espinoza. She was last seen on Friday. Her young son was found alone Saturday morning.

If you have any information regarding any of these missing persons cases, you're urged to contact police.

