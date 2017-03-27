Police: Husband, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they're calling a murder-suicide at a home in Carrollton on Sunday.

The shooting took place at the home on Tulip Way. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a man had shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself.

She was pronounced dead at the scene while the man was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

No identities have been released at this time and police do not have any motive determined in the case.

