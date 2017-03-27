Police investigating officer involved shooting in SW Atlanta

The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting early Monday at an apartment complex in south Atlanta.

Atlanta Police said they were called out to a home on Bent Creek Way near Campbellton Road around 5:30 a.m. on Monday after receiving reports of a woman shot.

Responding officers came under fire, police said. Five Atlanta Police officers shot at the suspect, hitting him twice, according to police. Both

the suspect and the woman were taken to a hospital. They are both in their 20s, but have not been identified.

"It was like literally someone was just emptying their guns," neighbor Sameka Croff told CBS46

"I woke up this morning to the gunshots," another neighbor said. "This is pretty ugly."

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.