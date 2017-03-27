Business fire snarls traffic on Buford Highway in Norcross

The southbound lanes of Buford Highway were closed between Mitchell Road and Lively Avenue in Norcross as crews battled a fire at a business in the area but one lane has since reopened.

The business, which is an automotive shop on the 5800 block of Buford Highway, ignited around 7 a.m. Monday morning.

When crews arrived on the scene, they saw heavy smoke billowing from the structure. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze and put out hot spots.

No injuries were sustained but there is extensive damage to the building. There were also several vehicles inside the shop that were damaged.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

