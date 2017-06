How MLB teams did in first year of current stadium

As the Braves open up SunTrust Park in Cobb County for the 2017 season, they'll be at a disadvantage in their home opener. That's because when teams christened the stadiums where they currently play, they're 12-17 in those home openers.

Luckily the Braves aren't playing the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds have played teams opening up new ball parks five times and they've won four of those games.

With that in mind, take a look at when the stadiums of teams in Major League Baseball opened the park they currently play in and what their season was like in that opening year.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Chase Field (1998)

First year in stadium: (65-97, 5th in NL West)

First game in new stadium: March 31, 1998 (9-2 loss to Colorado Rockies)

Atlanta Braves

SunTrust Park (2017)

First year in stadium: (to be determined)

First game in new stadium: April 14, 2017 (vs. San Diego Padres)

Baltimore Orioles

Oriole Park at Camden Yards (1992)

First year in stadium: (89-73, 3rd in AL East)

First game in new stadium: April 6, 1992 (2-0 win over Cleveland Indians)

Boston Red Sox

Fenway Park (1912)

First year in stadium: (105-47, 1st in American League, Won World Series)

First game in new stadium: April 20, 1912 (7-6 win over New York Yankees)

Chicago Cubs

Wrigley Field (1914)

First year in stadium: (73-81, 4th in National League)

First game in new stadium: April 22, 1914 (4-3 loss to Cincinnati Reds)

Chicago White Sox

Guaranteed Rate Field (1991)

First year in stadium: (87-75, 2nd in AL West)

First game in new stadium: April 18, 1991 (16-0 loss to Detroit Tigers)

Cincinnati Reds

Great American Ball Park (2003)

First year in stadium: (69-93, 5th in NL Central)

First game in new stadium: March 31, 2003 (10-1 loss to Pittsburgh Pirates)

Cleveland Indians

Progressive Field (1994)

First year in stadium: (66-47, 2nd in AL Central)

First game in new stadium: April 4, 1994 (4-3 win over Seattle Mariners)

Colorado Rockies

Coors Field (1995)

First year in stadium: (77-67, 2nd in NL West)

First game in new stadium: April 26, 1995 (11-9 win over New York Yankees)

Detroit Tigers

Comerica Park (2000)

First year in stadium: (79-83, 3rd in AL Central)

First game in new stadium: April 11, 2000 (5-2 win over Seattle Mariners)

Houston Astros

Minute Maid Park (2000)

First year in stadium: (72-90, 4th in NL Central)

First game in new stadium: April 7, 2000 (4-1 loss to Philadelphia Phillies)

Kansas City Royals

Kaufmann Stadium (1973)

First year in stadium: (88-74, 2nd in AL West)

First game in new stadium: April 10, 1973 (12-1 win over Texas Rangers)

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim

Angels Stadium of Anaheim (1966)

First year in stadium: (80-82, 6th in American League) No divisions at that time

First game in new stadium: April 19, 1966 (3-1 loss to Chicago White Sox)

Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodger Stadium (1962)

First year in stadium: (102-63, 2nd in National League)

First game in new stadium: April 10, 1962 (6-3 loss to Cincinnati Reds)

Miami Marlins

Marlins Park (2012)

First year in stadium: (68-94, 5th in NL East)

First game in new stadium: April 4, 2012 (4-1 loss to St. Louis Cardinals)

Milwaukee Brewers

Miller Park (2001)

First year in stadium: (75-87, 4th in NL Central)

First game in new stadium: April 6, 2001 (5-4 win over Cincinnati Reds)

Minnesota Twins

Target Field (2010)

First year in stadium: (94-70, 1st in AL Central)

First game in new stadium: April 12, 2010 (5-2 win over Boston Red Sox)

New York Mets

Citi Field (2009)

First year in stadium: (70-92, 4th in NL East)

First game in new stadium: April 13, 2009 (6-5 loss to San Diego Padres)

New York Yankees

Yankee Stadium (2009)

First year in stadium: (103-59, 1st in AL East- Won World Series)

First game in new stadium: April 16, 2009 (10-2 loss to Cleveland Indians)

Oakland Athletics

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum (1966)

First year in stadium: (84-78, 6th in American League)

First game in new stadium: April 17, 1968 (4-1 loss to Baltimore Orioles)

Philadelphia Phillies

Citizens Bank Park (2004)

First year in stadium: (86-76, 2nd in NL East)

First game in new stadium: April 12, 2004 (4-1 loss to Cincinnati Reds)

Pittsburgh Pirates

PNC Park (2001)

First year in stadium: (62-100, 6th in NL Central)

First game in new stadium: April 9, 2001 (8-2 loss to Cincinnati Reds)

San Francisco Giants

AT&T Park (2000)

First year in stadium: (97-65, 1st in NL West)

First game in new stadium: April 11, 2000 (6-5 loss to L.A. Dodgers)

San Diego Padres

Petco Park (2004)

First year in stadium: (87-75, 3rd in NL West)

First game in new stadium: April 8, 2004 (4-3 win over San Francisco Giants)

Seattle Mariners

Safeco Field (1999)

First year in stadium: (79-83, 3rd in AL West)

First game in new stadium: April 5, 1999 (8-2 loss to Chicago White Sox)

St. Louis Cardinals

Busch Stadium (2006)

First year in stadium: (83-78, 1st in NL Central- Won World Series)

First game in new stadium: April 10, 2006 (6-4 win over Milwaukee Brewers)

Tampa Bay Rays

Tropicana Field (1990)

First year in stadium: (63-99, 5th in AL East)

First game in new stadium: March 31, 1998 (11-6 loss to Detroit Tigers)

Texas Rangers

Globe Life Park in Arlington (1994)

First year in stadium: (52-62, 1st in AL West)

First game in new stadium: April 11, 1994 (4-3 loss to Milwaukee Brewers)

Toronto Blue Jays

Rogers Centre (1989)

First year in stadium: (89-73, 1st in AL East)

First game in new stadium: April 14, 1989 (3-0 win over Kansas City Royals)

Washington Nationals

Nationals Park (2008)

First year in stadium: (59-102, 5th in NL East)

First game in new stadium: March 30, 2008 (3-2 win over Atlanta Braves)

