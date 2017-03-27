Mattie's Call issued for elderly woman who may suffer from dementia

Police in Hall County are looking for an elderly woman who disappeared from her home Saturday afternoon.

A Mattie's Call was issued Sunday, March 27, for Crecencia Corona, 84, who was last seen at her home in the 4400 block of Joe Chandler Road.

Corona, a Hispanic woman, is described as 4'11" tall and weighs about 110 lbs. She was wearing a gray jacket, gray pants and bedroom slippers.

Police said Corona sometimes walks around the wooded area close to her home and possibly suffers from dementia. The sheriff's office is using their K9 units and the Georgia State Patrol's aviation unit.

Anyone with information regarding Mrs. Corona is asked to call Hall County dispatch at 770-536-8812.

