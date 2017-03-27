Bird flu infection leads to "destruction" of commercial chicken flock

A flock of chickens at a commercial poultry breeding operation located in Chattooga County has tested positive for H7, a form of bird flu.

This means that the temporary suspension of all poultry exhibits has now been extended. (The suspension was originally put in place after officials found bird flu strains in Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky.)

The virus was identified during routine pre-sale screening for the commercial facility and was confirmed as H7 avian influenza by the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa.

As a precaution, the affected flock has been depopulated.

Officials have been testing and monitoring other flocks within the same surveillance area and found that no other flocks are positive or experienced any clinical signs.

Officials said the risk of human infection with avian influenza during poultry outbreaks is very low. Wild birds are the source of the virus. Bird flu strains often occur naturally in wild birds and can infect migratory birds without causing illness.

"Poultry is the top sector of our number one industry--agriculture," said Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture, Gary W. Black. "It is imperative that we continue our efforts of extensive biosecurity."

