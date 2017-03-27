Wildlife organization's dead opossum photo goes viral

The Yggdrasil Urban Wildlife Rescue (YUWR) in California was the source of a viral photo after releasing information on dealing with orphaned wild animals.

Their tips for dealing with baby birds, squirrels and deer didn't get anywhere near as much attention as their advice for dealing with dead opossums.

"If you find a dead opossum, check to see if it has a pouch on the lower abdomen," the organization said on their Wild Emergency page. "If there are babies in the pouch, bring them to a wildlife hospital."

If the opossum is 8 inches from the nose to the base of the tail or larger, according to the organization, it is okay to leave it alone because this is the normal age for them to leave their mothers. If it is less than 8 inches (or is injured), place it in a warm, dark container and bring it to a wildlife hospital as soon as possible. They require special diets, so no food or water should be offered.

PETA also promoted the information and received mixed reactions on Twitter.

If you find an opossum who appears to be dead, doing THIS could save lives! https://t.co/2xKce25JQc pic.twitter.com/tkHXChJQ9i — PETA (@peta) March 23, 2017

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.