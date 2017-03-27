Children who have gone missing in Georgia in 2017

Although we're not even three months into the new year, a number of children have been reported missing from communities from across Georgia.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, there are 117 active cases of missing children in Georgia.

Check out pictures of missing children cases from just the year 2017 in the widget above. You can also click on each photo to see the informational poster associated with each children.

