How to get to SunTrust Park

CBS46 has put together a variety of resources to help guide you to SunTrust Park, and help you get to your parking spot at Braves games.

App to find your parking spot

The Braves have teamed up with Waze to help guide you right to your parking spot.

Click here to download the app.

You can also purchase your tickets and parking passes in advance using a new MLB app. When the app is available, we'll provide it for you here at CBS46.com.

Here is a link to purchase your parking online.

Uber

The Braves are partnering with Uber to help facilitate your trip to, and from SunTrust Park. The "Uber Zone" is located along Windy Ridge Parkway near the stadium.

Click here to download the Uber App.

In addition to an Uber Zone, the Braves say they've also made it easier for you to leave the stadium using Uber. Instead of having to find a specific car and driver, you'll get a personalized PIN in the Uber app that you can give to the next available driver in the Uber Zone, according to the Braves.

SunTrust Park parking lot map

Click here for the complete parking map, including a legend.

MARTA

You can also take public transportation to SunTrust park. The Braves say you can get to the ballpark using MARTA from the Arts Center and Midtown Station, and by using CobbLinc using Route 10 or the Cumberland Circulator.

We've provided a public transportation map to SunTrust Park from the Braves below:

The additional traffic that the team's new home, along with the nearby The Battery Atlanta, would bring has been a consistent concern of residents as well as officials. The Braves feel they've tackled the issue with a "detailed comprehensive approach to getting to SunTrust Park."

“Many elements of this approach are fundamentally different than the fan’s experience at Turner Field," said Mike Plant, president of development for the Braves. "From our partnerships with Uber and Waze, to our request that all fans buy their parking in advance, these new tactics deliver a greater suite of choices for our fans."

Among the issues team officials are worried about is fans being able to find their respective parking lots and park in them. To that end, the team is hoping fans will use Waze for directions, the MLB app, when it becomes available, to purchase their parking in advance.

