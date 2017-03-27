World's darkest spray paint confuses the internet

The team at Surrey NanoSystems has been getting a lot of attention lately for the spray-paint version of their Vantablack coating, which is believed to be the darkest color in existence.

Vantablack, which stands for Vertically Aligned Nanotube Array black, is a free-space coating consisting of a "forest" of aligned and equally spaced carbon nanotubes. It's extremely light in weight, as well.

(Watch the clip below of a sheet of foil that's been sprayed with the coating.)

The color appears so dark because it absorbs 99.96 percent of light.

Social media was shocked at how unreal it looks, almost resembling a black hole from the classic Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner series.

The company says that as it continues to manufacture it, the coating will be advertised for practical uses such as cell phones, watches, vehicles and generic architecture.

