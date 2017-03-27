Cherokee County to add officers, cruisers to tackle aggressive driving

The Cherokee County Board has authorized the Sheriff's Office to apply for a $265,640 grant to go after aggressive drivers.

The county participated in the Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic program of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety from fiscal 2006 to 2011, according to a staff report. The sheriff now wants to apply for the 2017 grant.

"This program will assign a unit of three full-time deputies to combat impaired and aggressive drivers,” staff said.

The grant would pay for the purchase of three new vehicles, equipped with the latest technology, and pay the salaries of two of the three deputies.

