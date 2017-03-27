Man faces homicide charge after improper u-turn leads to fatal wreck

Cobb County Police arrested the driver of a dump truck after he was involved in an accident that left a woman dead.

Police said Martin Palma of Rome faces charges of making an improper u-turn and homicide by vehicle in the second-degree. Nicole Garrison of Marietta died on Friday, March 24, from injuries sustained when her vehicle struck Palma's dump truck.

Authorities said Palma was making an illegal u-turn on Roswell Rd. at Hood Rd. on March 9, when Garrison's vehicle collided with the right side of his dump truck. Palma was not injured, but Garrison was transported to the hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries.

It's not clear whether Palma was arrested by Monday.

