Man faces homicide charge after improper u-turn leads to fatal wreck

A man is dead after being shot while allegedly trying to extort money from a father and son he had kidnapped from their home and driven to an ATM.More >
A man is dead after being shot while allegedly trying to extort money from a father and son he had kidnapped from their home and driven to an ATM.More >
Police say a man they were interviewing after being charged with parole violation was ultimately also charged with murder from an incident earlier this year.More >
Police say a man they were interviewing after being charged with parole violation was ultimately also charged with murder from an incident earlier this year.More >
A massive search is underway for a man accused of an armed robbery at a Lithonia business in an incident that was caught on surveillance camera.More >
A massive search is underway for a man accused of an armed robbery at a Lithonia business in an incident that was caught on surveillance camera.More >
Georgia State Police Chief Joe Spillane claims he passed a field sobriety test, but was given a DUI anyway. CBS46 exposes the loophole that allows police to do that.More >
Georgia State Police Chief Joe Spillane claims he passed a field sobriety test, but was given a DUI anyway. CBS46 exposes the loophole that allows police to do that.More >
The DeKalb County District Attorney's office says former commissioner Stanley Watson has been charged with theft by conversion after he allegedly used about $3,000 of county-issued money for personal use.More >
The DeKalb County District Attorney's office says former commissioner Stanley Watson has been charged with theft by conversion after he allegedly used about $3,000 of county-issued money for personal use.More >
The wife of a veteran who was reported missing in 2014 is speaking publicly for the first time since her husband disappeared.More >
The wife of a veteran who was reported missing in 2014 is speaking publicly for the first time since her husband disappeared.More >
The sharp-dressed man convicted of robbing six banks during a spree throughout Cobb and Fulton counties will spend the next 25 years behind bars after being sentenced on Monday.More >
The sharp-dressed man convicted of robbing six banks during a spree throughout Cobb and Fulton counties will spend the next 25 years behind bars after being sentenced on Monday.More >
One person was killed during a collision in Cobb County, Sunday afternoon.More >
One person was killed during a collision in Cobb County, Sunday afternoon.More >
A Marietta Police detective that served on the force for 22 years has passed away, just two weeks after retiring from the department.More >
A Marietta Police detective that served on the force for 22 years has passed away, just two weeks after retiring from the department.More >
Cobb County colleges and universities are preparing for a new way of life, teaching students who may be armed.More >
Cobb County colleges and universities are preparing for a new way of life, teaching students who may be armed.More >
A new feature on the popular social media site "Snapchat" that can pinpoint a users exact location has parents concerned about their children's safety.More >
A new feature on the popular social media site "Snapchat" that can pinpoint a users exact location has parents concerned about their children's safety.More >
A mock drug house has popped up in an unsuspecting area along the busy Howell Mill Road corridor in northwest Atlanta. Some fans of rap music love it, but some nearby business owners do not.More >
A mock drug house has popped up in an unsuspecting area along the busy Howell Mill Road corridor in northwest Atlanta. Some fans of rap music love it, but some nearby business owners do not.More >
Two men in Boston tapped on a car window when they saw a man and woman passed out, a needle lying in the woman's lap.More >
Two men in Boston tapped on a car window when they saw a man and woman passed out, a needle lying in the woman's lap.More >
Georgia State Police Chief Joe Spillane claims he passed a field sobriety test, but was given a DUI anyway. CBS46 exposes the loophole that allows police to do that.More >
Georgia State Police Chief Joe Spillane claims he passed a field sobriety test, but was given a DUI anyway. CBS46 exposes the loophole that allows police to do that.More >
The wife of a veteran who was reported missing in 2014 is speaking publicly for the first time since her husband disappeared.More >
The wife of a veteran who was reported missing in 2014 is speaking publicly for the first time since her husband disappeared.More >