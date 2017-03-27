Storms moving closer to Atlanta - CBS46 News

Storms moving closer to Atlanta

By Rodney Harris, Weather & Digital Content Producer
Latest radar in metro Atlanta. (Source: WGCL) Latest radar in metro Atlanta. (Source: WGCL)

Scattered showers and storms are impacting north Georgia with mostly heavy rain and lightning.

What to expect

If a storm passes over your area, expect mainly heavy rain and lightning. However, isolated stronger storms will be capable of producing hail and strong winds.

Alerts

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for far northwest Georgia until 11 p.m. tonight. The watch does not include metro Atlanta. 

When will it end?

The latest forecast models show the potential for scattered showers and storms in north Georgia tonight and through the overnight hours. 

