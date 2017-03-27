Storms moving closer to Atlanta

Scattered showers and storms are impacting north Georgia with mostly heavy rain and lightning.

What to expect

If a storm passes over your area, expect mainly heavy rain and lightning. However, isolated stronger storms will be capable of producing hail and strong winds.

Alerts

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for far northwest Georgia until 11 p.m. tonight. The watch does not include metro Atlanta.

Severe t-storm watch for far northwest Georgia until 11 PM. The watch does NOT include Atlanta. #GAwx @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/37TPrXt2lD — Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) March 27, 2017

When will it end?

The latest forecast models show the potential for scattered showers and storms in north Georgia tonight and through the overnight hours.

