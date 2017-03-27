Truck, car crashes on Georgia 400 - CBS46 News

Truck, car crashes on Georgia 400

A car crashed into the back of a truck on Georgia Highway 400 on Monday.

The crash occurred on the highway at McFarland Parkway East in Fulton County. 

The right two lanes of traffic were blocked due to the accident.

Officials did not say how the accident occurred, or if there were any injuries.

