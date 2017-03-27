Lawmaker wants hundreds of cameras at school zones across Georgia

In metro Atlanta, when school is out there's a race to get home.

Parents like Malik Best says even with flashing lights and stop signs, some cars don't slow down around school zones, which makes him worried about his kindergartener.

"A lot of kids in the neighborhood that also do...run across the street, so if somebody is not recognizing those signs, that could be traumatic for anybody here," says Best.

In an effort to put the brakes on speeders, a Georgia lawmaker wants to add cameras to hundreds of school zones across the state.

Representative Alan Powell is one of the bill's sponsors. He says officers could use the cameras as an extra set of eyes to slow down drivers and prevent children from being hurt or killed.

"It's a good tool for law enforcement officers where there is a shortage of officers," says Powell.

With more than 400 schools in Cobb, Gwinnett and Fulton counties, and school zones everywhere, some lawmakers are afraid the cameras would be there to generate revenue. If the bill passes, the cameras would be setup in school zones, and only active during the morning and afternoon school hours.

Violators would be mailed a $125 speeding ticket, which is less money that being ticketed by an actual officer, but more eyes on students to keep them safe.

