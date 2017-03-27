Rapid growth in Atlanta is heating up housing market

New numbers from the Census Bureau show Atlanta is one of the fastest growing metro areas in the country, and all that growth is heating up the housing market.

Prices of homes have gone up over 6 percent from last year, and the cost of rent has increased as well.

Carlos Lopez just made an all cash offer of $395,000 for a 2-bedroom condo in downtown Atlanta.

"I pretty much went in close to the asking price because I knew it would be extremely competitive, and I knew it was a good deal, having seen the rest of the inventory out there," says Lopez.

Lopez' associate broker says this market is extremely competitive right now, the hottest she's seen it in her 10 years in the business.

"Not only is Atlanta growing because people from out of state are moving here, [but] people in the suburbs just don't want to be there anymore because of the traffic concern," she says.

According to the Census Bureau, 90,000 people moved to metro Atlanta last year, ranking it 4th in the country for number of new residents.

We wanted to know how affordable it is to rent in Atlanta and discovered it's an average of $1,850 for an apartment in Midtown. It's a little cheaper in downtown at $1,491 on average.

And if you want to live in the suburbs, you can save even more. To rent in Roswell, it will cost you an average of $1,209.

But even with the price of rent increasing inside the perimeter every year, some people just like being in the heart of the city, even if it cost a little more.

According to Zillow, home prices in Atlanta grew more than 10 percent last year, and it's forecasting another 6 percent gain through October of this year. This, as the city's population is expected to grow by another 2.5 million people by 2040.

