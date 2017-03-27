Woman thrilled after Harry gets washer resolution

Better Call Harry promises to keep doing this story until a Conyers used car dealer refunds a down payment to a prospective buyer. Two months ago, Harry tried to get the dealer to refund a $3,500 deposit after financing fell through for a truck.More >
We profiled a Conyers man who put down $3,500 on a used truck, but when the financing fell though, he not only lost the truck, but his deposit.More >
Is pet insurance right for your dog? Better Call Harry was asking that question after his dog Charlie became paralyzed on one side. Fortunately, Charlie did not need surgery. But if he had, it would have cost $7,000. Harry looks at the costs, options and requirements of pet insurance.More >
The online profiles were persuasive. A lonely soldier based overseas. An engineer working on a big government project, also in another country.More >
How's your air conditioner doing this Summer? Is it broken? Air conditioning technicians started getting swamped last Summer with a repair that's turned into a class action settlement against several air conditioner manufacturers.More >
A new feature on the popular social media site "Snapchat" that can pinpoint a users exact location has parents concerned about their children's safety.More >
A mock drug house has popped up in an unsuspecting area along the busy Howell Mill Road corridor in northwest Atlanta. Some fans of rap music love it, but some nearby business owners do not.More >
Two men in Boston tapped on a car window when they saw a man and woman passed out, a needle lying in the woman's lap.More >
The wife of a veteran who was reported missing in 2014 is speaking publicly for the first time since her husband disappeared.More >
Georgia State Police Chief Joe Spillane claims he passed a field sobriety test, but was given a DUI anyway. CBS46 exposes the loophole that allows police to do that.More >
