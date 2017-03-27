Woman thrilled after Harry gets washer resolution

Gerry King's Samsung washing machine was under recall. Imagine her surprise when Samsung sent a Dish TV technician to fix it.

He couldn't and none of the 17 calls Gerry made to Samsung service reps resolved the situation.

Gerry decided she'd Better Call Harry.

Harry responded in his original report in February, and after some negotiations, helped get Gerry the washer of her dreams.

