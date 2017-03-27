Woman thrilled after Harry gets washer resolution - CBS46 News

Woman thrilled after Harry gets washer resolution

By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Posted by Phil Riley, Investigative Producer
KENNESAW, GA (CBS46) -

Gerry King's Samsung washing machine was under recall. Imagine her surprise when Samsung sent a Dish TV technician to fix it.

He couldn't and none of the 17 calls Gerry made to Samsung service reps resolved the situation.

Gerry decided she'd Better Call Harry.

Harry responded in his original report in February, and after some negotiations, helped get Gerry the washer of her dreams.

