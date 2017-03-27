Sandy Springs human trafficking suspect's lawyer speaks out

The lawyer for the man at the center of an alleged human trafficking case maintains Kenndric Roberts is innocent.

Roberts could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted of holding eight women against their will. Police say it happened inside a million-dollar mansion in Sandy Springs.

Roberts faces a 15-count grand jury indictment after 8 women claim he forced them to stay in the mansion, stripping for cash at a metro Atlanta club.

"The entire case the state is making is based on some type of mental threats that the women felt compelled to stay against their will," says Maloof.

"I get the impression my client thought this was a great situation," says Maloof.

So I asked Maloof to explain allegations that the women never saw a penny of their money.

"You'll have to ask him, and then I don't know, I wasn't there, but I know everybody was putting money into one big pot," says Maloof. "That's the way it was working."

Roberts' also faces a charge of firearm possession.

"This is not a man who has a history of beating on women, or physically abusing on women," says Maloof. "He has no assault conviction or battery conviction."

Maloof is making the same argument in his office as he did in court.

"That's a little bit absurd that not one person had the wherewithal, or the backbone to say, I feel intimated. Some of these women, their relatives were visiting, their mothers were visiting," says Maloof.

Prosecutors also believe Roberts is a member of the Gangster Disciples, based on tattoos.

"A lot of males in their early teens get tattoos and never actually become members of a gang," says Maloof.

If convicted of all charges, including human trafficking and false imprisonment, Roberts faces 205 years in prison.

Maloof says his client is disappointed he isn't free on bond. He plans to file a motion for another bond hearing. I'm also keeping an eye on the court docket for his arraignment on these charges.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved .