Police: Estranged husband shoots homeowners sheltering wife

Police say the estranged husband of a woman who was staying with friends forced his way into their home and shot the homeowners.

Jonathan Willis, 45, is accused of forcing his way into the home of Chris and Patti Carnes around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. The home is on Hutcheson Ferry Road in Whitesburg.

Police say Chris Carnes was shot multiple times. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta in critical condition. Meanwhile, Patti Carnes was shot in the hand, according to authorities.

The identity of Willis' estranged wife was not released by authorities, but they did say she was not injured in the incident.

Willis was charged with aggravated assault, home invasion and aggravated battery.

Police say Chris Carnes is a former Carroll County deputy.

