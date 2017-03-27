Mechanic remembers pilot who died in Cobb County plane crash

Marty Hill works at the Fulton County Charlie Brown Airport. He knew Robert Westlake, who died when his plane crashed Friday in a Marietta neighborhood.

"He was a really nice gentleman," Hill said.

Westlake was flying a 1976 Cessna Citation Jet.

Hill says Westlake owned other planes in the past but always wanted the Cessna.

"He always talked about actually, at that time, he always wanted a Citation...and I'd say, 'Bob why do you want a Citation, it's so much gas?'" Hill said.

CBS46 questioned Hill about the age and reliability of that model plane.

"They are a good airplane, a good air frame," Hill said. "As long as they are kept up with inspections, and things the manufacturer calls for, they are a good airplane, and they should last forever and ever you know."

Westlake reported a mechanical issue before going down. The FAA will continue it's investigation.

With the pilot being 78-years-old, we checked and the FAA does not establish an upper age limit for pilots. Pilots are required to have a valid, current medical certificate. Beginning at age 40, they must pass medical exams every two years, and younger pilots every five years.

Hill says no matter what caused the crash, this is a devastating loss for those who knew Westlake.

"He was a professional man, but he was still down to earth. He was a pretty cool guy."

