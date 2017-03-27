Man killed after shooting in Rockdale County

Police say a man was killed after a shooting in Rockdale County on Monday.

The shooting occurred on Salem Church Road in Conyers before 4:30 p.m.

One man is dead, while another was airlifted to the hospital, according to authorities.

A spokesperson with the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office says they believe the men lived in the same home. The spokesperson added that they think the shooting was domestic-related, but authorities say they're still trying to determine who the shooter was.

