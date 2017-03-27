Former station owner arrested in radio tower break in

A Macon businessman was arrested on a burglary charge after authorities say he was caught breaking into The Creek 100.9 radio tower building in Peach County.

Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese tells local media that 80-year-old Lowell Register was arrested Sunday afternoon after deputies saw him and his son-in-law trying to break into the radio tower. Register allegedly had a drill in his hand when he was spotted.

Register, the former owner of Register Communications, is charged with burglary. His son-in-law wasn't charged.

Brad Evans, co-owner of the radio station, said he would seek federal charges against Register for attempting to interfere with their broadcasting.

Register admitted to taking a motherboard chip from the radio tower on Saturday afternoon, causing The Creek to go off air. He told authorities he did so because the tower is on his property.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.