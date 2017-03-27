Matthew, Otto retired from list of hurricane names

Matthew and Otto have been retired from future lists of hurricane names.

Matthew became a category 5 hurricane on Sept. 30, 2016 and made landfall along the coast of Haiti. Matthew was responsible for 585 direct deaths, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Meanwhile, Otto was a late-season storm that eventually became a category 3 hurricane before making landfall in Nicaragua.

Matthew and Otto were the 81st and 82nd names to be removed from the list of Atlantic storms.

The World Meteorological Organization is responsible for storm names, which are re-used every six years, with the exception of names that are retired.

