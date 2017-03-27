Teacher no longer with Hall County School district after narcotics arrest

Authorities in Hall County said they found guns and drugs at a home there. (SOURCE: Hall County Sheriff's Office)

Monica Brito, left, and Karla Alvarez were arrested in what authorities said was a drug raid at a home in Hall County on March 16, 2017. (SOURCE: WGCL)

A teacher is no longer with the Hall County School District following an arrest related to narcotics.

Karla Alvarez, 28, was one of two people arrested after a drug bust earlier in March, where police say 61 kilos of cocaine were found, in addition to 1 kilo of heroin and two semi-automatic assault rifles.

Alvarez, who was a teacher at Chestatee Middle School since Aug. 2015, was charged with trafficking cocaine; trafficking heroin; possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; possession of heroin with intent to distribute; and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Alvarez was also the coach of the middle school girl's soccer team, according to authorities.

Her resignation was approved at a meeting on March 27 by the Hall County Board of Education. Prior to the meeting, Alvarez was on unpaid leave.

