New fire station opens in south Forsyth County

A new fire station has opened in south Forsyth County.

The station, which is located off Peachtree Parkway on Caney Road, was built to improve service and reduce response times in that part of the county.

"I have heard from many within the new Fire Station 6 community over the last several months, asking about their new station and when it would be opening," says Forsyth County Fire Chief Danny Bowman. "They are very proud to have Fire Station 6 in their neighborhood, and our personnel look forward to serving them."

The new station was funded by a voter-approved Special Purpose Local Option Sale Tax.

