Company: Oil in pipeline under Missouri River reservoir

The Dakota Access pipeline developer says it has placed oil in the pipeline under a Missouri River reservoir and that the full pipeline will be in service soon.

Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners made the announcement in a court filing Monday.

The move comes despite months of protests and the objections of two American Indian tribes who say a rupture could threaten their water supply and cultural sites. The Sioux tribes still have an unresolved lawsuit seeking to stop the project.

The company says the four-state, 1,200-mile (1930-kilometer) pipeline is safe. The U.S. government gave the company permission to complete the pipeline after Republican Donald Trump became president.

The protests were centered in North Dakota.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.