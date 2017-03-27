Mostly cloudy, isolated storm possible Tuesday in Atlanta

Plan on a mostly cloudy and warm Tuesday in Atlanta with an isolated storm possible in the afternoon.

Will it rain?

An isolated storm is possible.

What you need to know

An isolated storm or two is possible before sunset Tuesday, although widespread rain is not expected. If you happen to find yourself under a storm, expect mainly heavy rain and lightning. It'll be dry in metro Atlanta if you have any plans Tuesday night.

Plan your day

8 AM

Mostly cloudy. 61°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly cloudy. Isolated storm possible. 69° Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly cloudy. Isolated storm possible. 75° Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly cloudy. Isolated storm possible. 78° Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Partly cloudy. 76° Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Partly cloudy. 68° Southwest wind from 0-5 mph.

Sunset Tuesday

7:55 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Isolated storms possible Tuesday

